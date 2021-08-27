Spectrum Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 195.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,514,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,066,000 after buying an additional 607,802 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in MasTec by 409.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 519,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,653,000 after acquiring an additional 417,228 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 1,427.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,406,000 after acquiring an additional 412,967 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at $16,782,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 595.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 191,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,921,000 after acquiring an additional 163,770 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. MasTec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.08.

Shares of MTZ stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.28. 614,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $40.18 and a one year high of $122.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.32. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.29.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

