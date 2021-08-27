Spectrum Management Group LLC Buys 1,219 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS traded up $7.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $419.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,173,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,434. The stock has a market cap of $141.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $420.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

