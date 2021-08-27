Spectrum Management Group LLC Buys 3,806 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,949 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $4.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.67. 1,470,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.76. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $175.37. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.42, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PXD. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

