Spectrum Management Group LLC Buys 6,969 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.0% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 304.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,721 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 299.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,666 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,759,000. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,705,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,108,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,994 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.85.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,974,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,028,682. The stock has a market cap of $163.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.18. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $66.79 and a one year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

