Spectrum Management Group LLC Buys 8,284 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 274.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,302 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth $380,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Expedia Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 22,892 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,501 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after buying an additional 9,511 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $881,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,671,322.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $47,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,430,167 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.74. 1,555,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,777,949. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.52. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Several analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities downgraded Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.32.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

