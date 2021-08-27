Spectrum Management Group LLC Buys New Stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.31. 236,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,529. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.99.

