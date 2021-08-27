Spectrum Management Group LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 52.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $4.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $278.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,912,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,633,810. The company has a fifty day moving average of $287.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.83, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $171.63 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,623 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

