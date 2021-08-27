Spectrum Management Group LLC Has $10.27 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.8% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $10,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in The Home Depot by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,417 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in The Home Depot by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 62,441 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,912,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $323.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,984,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,025,752. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The company has a market cap of $341.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.52. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. raised their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. OTR Global lowered The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.