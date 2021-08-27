Spectrum Management Group LLC Has $11.80 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,875 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 2.1% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $11,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of EFV traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.18. 1,327,571 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.