Spectrum Management Group LLC Has $21.05 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 3.7% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Spectrum Management Group LLC owned 0.10% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $21,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 71.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $66,000.

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.38. 1,762,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,830. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.21. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $72.68 and a 52 week high of $103.49.

