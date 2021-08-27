Spectrum Management Group LLC Has $5.16 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 209.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031,544 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $327,957,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $264,248,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 265.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,965,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 96.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,989,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.45. 5,898,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,364,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.55. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $105.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

