Spectrum Management Group LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,692,336,000 after purchasing an additional 220,762 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $51.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,880.08. 1,438,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,392. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,890.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,613.67.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

