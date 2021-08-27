Spectrum Management Group LLC Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

NYSE:HON traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.14. 1,662,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,920. The firm has a market cap of $159.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.85 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

