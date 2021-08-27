Spectrum Management Group LLC Increases Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 7.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in MSCI by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 129,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,132,000 after buying an additional 12,695 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth about $1,348,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in MSCI by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,111,000 after buying an additional 13,618 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI traded up $5.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $629.59. 163,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,355. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $336.03 and a 1 year high of $635.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of 74.90 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $579.73.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

A number of research firms have commented on MSCI. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.57.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

