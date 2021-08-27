Spectrum Management Group LLC Increases Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,813 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $490,380,000 after buying an additional 1,060,510 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $190,564,000 after buying an additional 850,682 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 951,400 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $72,449,000 after buying an additional 488,000 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 320.1% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 494,726 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,673,000 after purchasing an additional 376,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,974,893 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $150,388,000 after acquiring an additional 352,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS stock traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,194,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,260. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.88 and a fifty-two week high of $138.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.90.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

