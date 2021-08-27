Spectrum Management Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.23, for a total value of $82,557.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,724.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,640,945 shares of company stock worth $922,509,108 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FB traded up $8.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $372.63. 11,210,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,715,766. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $354.21. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $377.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC lifted their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

