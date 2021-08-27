Spectrum Management Group LLC Invests $4.52 Million in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 68,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 234.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter.

KRE traded up $1.91 on Friday, reaching $66.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,428,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,010,612. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.48 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.25.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

