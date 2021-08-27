Spectrum Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Spectrum Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,736 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRF. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 66.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,139,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $440,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 59,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.97. 31,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,901. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.07. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.31 and a fifty-two week high of $165.19.

