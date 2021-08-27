Spectrum Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Spectrum Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 2.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 3.0% in the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 713,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,660 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 4.8% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 14.6% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. 49.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,091. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.38.

Shares of The Hershey stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.38. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $134.00 and a 1-year high of $182.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.00.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

