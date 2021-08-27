Spectrum Management Group LLC Purchases 1,035 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,126 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 372.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 110,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,925,000 after purchasing an additional 21,815 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Edward Jones began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $541.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $13.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $565.94. 1,411,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,782. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $295.37 and a 12 month high of $582.96. The company has a market cap of $154.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.51, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $516.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

