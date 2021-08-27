Spectrum Management Group LLC Purchases 2,248 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 1.2% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth $353,000. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Accenture by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth about $314,000. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth about $242,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $335.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,805. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $335.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $313.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Redburn Partners upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.57.

In other news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total transaction of $942,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,229.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

