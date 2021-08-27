Spectrum Management Group LLC Purchases 2,976 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 71,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 35,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 860 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $41,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 133,116 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $7,099,076.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,133,101 shares of company stock valued at $543,529,613. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CG traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.37. 4,110,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,459. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.40. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $51.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. CIBC raised The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.45.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

