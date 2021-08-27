Spectrum Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ASML by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of ASML by 620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management raised its position in shares of ASML by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML traded up $21.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $832.92. The company had a trading volume of 658,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,312. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $343.25 and a 52-week high of $834.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.67 billion, a PE ratio of 60.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $737.55.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $704.50.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

