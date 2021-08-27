Spectrum Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $5,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 23.1% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 85.7% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.6% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 255,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded up $4.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.94. The company had a trading volume of 354,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,412. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $164.06 and a one year high of $257.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

