Spectrum Management Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,729 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.9% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Spectrum Management Group LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $10,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 89,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 49.0% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 36,560 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 45,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 63.2% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 24,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,715,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,233,000 after acquiring an additional 200,279 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.82. The stock had a trading volume of 713,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,114. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $54.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

