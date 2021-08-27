Spectrum Management Group LLC Sells 1,458 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Spectrum Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 1.5% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $8,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000.

BATS:EFG traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.33. 398,063 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.90. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

