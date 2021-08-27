Spectrum Management Group LLC Sells 4,892 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Spectrum Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,892 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR stock traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,439,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,208. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.32. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.