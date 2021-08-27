Spectrum Management Group LLC Sells 6,861 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Spectrum Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,861 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,957. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.19. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $124.14 and a 1 year high of $163.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.