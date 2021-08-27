Spectrum Management Group LLC Sells 7,185 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Spectrum Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,185 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,557. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.55. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.20 and a twelve month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.