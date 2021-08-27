Spectrum Management Group LLC Takes $1.57 Million Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Crocs by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $889,744,000 after buying an additional 197,306 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 145.9% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,367,000 after buying an additional 1,027,797 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Crocs by 70.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,349,000 after buying an additional 614,245 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,020,000 after buying an additional 63,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 762,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,309,000 after buying an additional 16,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

NASDAQ:CROX traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.09. The stock had a trading volume of 831,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,515. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $36.84 and a one year high of $147.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.30.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $53,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,004.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total transaction of $604,544.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,447 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

