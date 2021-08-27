Spectrum Management Group LLC Takes $1.57 Million Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,586 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC owned about 0.05% of InMode as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of InMode by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in InMode during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in InMode during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in InMode during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in InMode during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INMD shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on InMode from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on InMode from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised InMode from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. InMode currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

NASDAQ:INMD traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.00. 1,086,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,370. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.45. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $134.11. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.87.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. InMode had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 44.34%.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

