Spectrum Management Group LLC Takes Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 783.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 50.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 39.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 119,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $7,702,612.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 59,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $3,311,289.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,272.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,502,031 shares of company stock worth $95,046,825 over the last ninety days. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Revolve Group stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.75. 711,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,255. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $74.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.19.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James downgraded Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.36.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

