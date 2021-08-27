Spectrum Management Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Spectrum Management Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,249 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,659.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 9,028 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 26,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,343,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,272. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.92 and a one year high of $77.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.84.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.