Spectrum (SPT) Reaches Market Cap of $34,530.10

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 27th. In the last week, Spectrum has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $34,530.10 and approximately $3.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.74 or 0.00359166 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006156 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000515 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

