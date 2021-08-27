Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE: SRC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/24/2021 – Spirit Realty Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $50.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/21/2021 – Spirit Realty Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

8/20/2021 – Spirit Realty Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Spirit Realty Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Spirit Realty Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/13/2021 – Spirit Realty Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/10/2021 – Spirit Realty Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Spirit Realty Capital was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

8/6/2021 – Spirit Realty Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/30/2021 – Spirit Realty Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/28/2021 – Spirit Realty Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Spirit Realty Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Spirit Realty Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/16/2021 – Spirit Realty Capital was given a new $48.63 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Spirit Realty Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

7/10/2021 – Spirit Realty Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/9/2021 – Spirit Realty Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $50.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $51.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 3.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,774,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,837,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,095,000 after acquiring an additional 976,318 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 117.4% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,737,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,119,000 after acquiring an additional 938,340 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 45.2% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,592,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,022,000 after purchasing an additional 807,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 102.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,499,000 after purchasing an additional 788,722 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

