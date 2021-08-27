Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Director Sells $80,000.00 in Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SPLK traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,270,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,036. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.32. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The company had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Splunk from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Splunk from $148.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Splunk by 1,668.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

