Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Short Interest Down 76.5% in August

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 205,700 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the July 29th total of 873,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPOK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Spok by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Spok by 238.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spok during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spok during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spok during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPOK stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.26. Spok has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $12.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.

