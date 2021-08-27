Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Purchased by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,792,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900,683 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology accounts for approximately 2.5% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 2.67% of Spotify Technology worth $1,320,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 2,787.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.02. 1,338,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $201.68 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44. The company has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.31 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.52.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPOT shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.48.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.