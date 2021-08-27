SRG Mining (CVE:SRG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of SRG Mining Inc. (CVE:SRG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.68. SRG Mining shares last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 34,250 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37.

About SRG Mining (CVE:SRG)

SRG Mining Inc, a Canadian-based mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company explores for graphite, nickel, cobalt, and scandium deposits. It focuses on the Lola graphite deposit located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The company was formerly known as SRG Graphite Inc and changed its name to SRG Mining Inc in July 2019.

