SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 47,821 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of SS&C Technologies worth $11,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $75.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.39 and a fifty-two week high of $79.71.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSNC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

