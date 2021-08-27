Stacks Hits 24-Hour Volume of $39.14 Million (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Stacks has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and approximately $39.14 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stacks has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00002895 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Stacks

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,216,699,198 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

