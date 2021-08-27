Stafi One Day Trading Volume Hits $60.04 Million (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last week, Stafi has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Stafi has a total market cap of $25.20 million and approximately $60.04 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stafi coin can now be bought for $2.25 or 0.00004568 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00098067 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.53 or 0.00287778 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00010600 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00045259 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00016348 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Stafi

Stafi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling Stafi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stafi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stafi using one of the exchanges listed above.

