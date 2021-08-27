Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $76.80

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 76.80 ($1.00) and traded as low as GBX 72.05 ($0.94). Stagecoach Group shares last traded at GBX 73.05 ($0.95), with a volume of 306,021 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Stagecoach Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 100.80 ($1.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,518.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £402.42 million and a PE ratio of 12.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 76.80.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

