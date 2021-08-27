Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF)’s stock price rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98. Approximately 4,003 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 1,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

SAGKF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. HSBC raised Stagecoach Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stagecoach Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

