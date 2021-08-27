Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.98

Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.98 and last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 3286 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

The firm has a market capitalization of $539.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Stagwell Company Profile (NASDAQ:STGW)

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.