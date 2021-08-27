Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Stamps.com worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STMP. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Stamps.com during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 6,233.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 404.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $503,932.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,932.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $991,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,404 shares of company stock valued at $53,656,913. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ STMP opened at $327.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $288.87. Stamps.com Inc. has a one year low of $159.22 and a one year high of $329.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Northland Securities downgraded Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

