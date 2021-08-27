Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Short Interest Update

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 66.0% from the July 29th total of 15,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:SGU traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.45. 50,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,037. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.17. Star Group has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $420.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Star Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,809,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,159,000 after buying an additional 271,734 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Star Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,413,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,835,000 after buying an additional 47,200 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in Star Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,464,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Star Group by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 53,470 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Star Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

About Star Group

Star Group LP engages in the provision of home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

