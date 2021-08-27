Starpharma Holdings Limited (ASX:SPL) Insider Robert Thomas Purchases 25,000 Shares

Starpharma Holdings Limited (ASX:SPL) insider Robert Thomas acquired 25,000 shares of Starpharma stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.16 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,000.00 ($20,714.29).
The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 10.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.
Starpharma Company Profile
