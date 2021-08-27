Starpharma Holdings Limited (ASX:SPL) Insider Robert Thomas Purchases 25,000 Shares

Starpharma Holdings Limited (ASX:SPL) insider Robert Thomas acquired 25,000 shares of Starpharma stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.16 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,000.00 ($20,714.29).

The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 10.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Get Starpharma alerts:

Starpharma Company Profile

Starpharma Holdings Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company offers VivaGel, a non-antibiotic therapy for the management and prevention of bacterial vaginosis. It also develops VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom; and DEP, a dendrimer drug delivery technology, including DEP docetaxel that is in Phase II clinical trials, DEP cabazitaxel that is in Phase 1 clinical trial, and DEP irinotecan that is in phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Starpharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starpharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.