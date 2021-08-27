Status Price Down 2.7% This Week (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Status has a market capitalization of $337.58 million and $30.35 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status coin can now be purchased for $0.0973 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00053462 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00053793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.07 or 0.00771293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00100604 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official website is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.