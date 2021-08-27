Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Short Interest Update

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 367,600 shares, an increase of 180.8% from the July 29th total of 130,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $2.58. The firm has a market cap of $67.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 881,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 313,182 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 1,995.9% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 788,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 750,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

